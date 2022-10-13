Home / News / India /  Power cut in Chennai today: Check timings, areas affected

On October 13, beginning at 9AM, certain areas of Chennai will experience power outages as a result of standard procedures for safety and maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), which lists all the impacted locations, has posted a warning about the power outages on its website. If the operational work is finished on time, the Tamil Nadu power utility has also stated that electricity is anticipated to resume before 2PM. According to the website, these power outages are anticipated to occur in several areas of the city in October.

Check the complete list of the areas that will be affected:

Avadi

CTH Road,

Gandhi Nagar,

Kavarapalayam,

Periyar Street PUZHAL Entire Kathirvedu,

Srinivasa Nagar,

JP nagar,

Puthagam,

Surapet

Perambur

SEMBIUM Cauvery Salai 1st to 8th Streets,

Tondiarpet High Road,

Perambur High road,

Kodungaiyur full area,

Gandhi Nagar full area,

Madhavaram Part SIDCO North High Court colony,

Baliamman Koil street,

Redhills road 1st Street,

Bharathi Nagar 2nd Street.

Redhills

Azhinjivakkam,

Vilangadupakkam,

Kosappur full area,

Kannampalayam SOTHUPERUMBEDU Ganapathy Avenue,

Athur,

Periyar Nagar,

SPK Nagar.

Tambaram

KADAPPERIVALLUVAR GURUKULAM AND EAST TAMBARAM MK Reddy street,

Rajaji road,

Ramasami street,

Muthurangammudali street,

GST road,

Kamarajar street KOVILAMBAKKAM Kavi Maninagar,

MGR nagar,

Periya Kovilambakkam,

Tranquil acres,

Thiruvinnagar,

DRA homes,

200 ft Medavakkam main road Indrajith avenue PALLAVARAM Ashok lane,

New Sandai road,

Military quarters,

BPCL PAMMAL KRISHNA NAGAR Erattai Pillayarkoil street,

HL colony,

Prabhakaran street,

Gandhi road MADAMBAKKAM Agaram main road,

Bharathidasan street,

Secretariat colony

Thiruverkadu

Ishwarya garden,

Royal Garden,

Jayalakshmi Nagar,

ACS Medical College,

Co-Operative Nagar.

