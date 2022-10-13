On October 13, beginning at 9AM, certain areas of Chennai will experience power outages as a result of standard procedures for safety and maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), which lists all the impacted locations, has posted a warning about the power outages on its website. If the operational work is finished on time, the Tamil Nadu power utility has also stated that electricity is anticipated to resume before 2PM. According to the website, these power outages are anticipated to occur in several areas of the city in October.