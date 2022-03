Several parts of Chennai will face a power cut on Friday due to the maintenance work in the city, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) informed.

The power outage will be from 9 AM to 2 PM. As per media reports, the areas where the power supply will be suspended are Poonamallee, Ponneri, Puzhal, Redhills, Guindy, KK Nagar, Tambaram, Pattabiram, Villivakkam, Avaid-Sothuperumbedu, Porur Substation, and Ponneri.

In Tambaram where the power supply will besuspended ar--Balaji nagar, Pillaiyar koil street, Periyar Street, Gurusamy Nagar, Kumaran street, Pandiyan street RAJAKILPAKKAM (Substation)A part of Velachery main road, Metha Nagar main road, Maruthy nagar, Gomathi nagar, Venugopal Street, Anna street, Gurunathar street, Ranga colony, Mariamman koil street, Sam Avenue, IOB colony, Camp road, Madambakkam main road, Ponniamman koil street, Ambedkar street, Anna street, Venkatramanan Nagar SITHALAPAKKAM Ricemill road, Jayachandran nagar, Padmavathi nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar and above all surrounding areas.

In KK Nagar, a power outage will be seen in Ashok nagar East section, KK nagar south section, KK nagar east section, and MGR nagar part.

In Avadi, the power cut will be innThirumullaivoyal area green filed, Kamalam nagar, Mullai nagar, Oragadam society, Jothi nagar, Senthil nagar, Ganapathy nagar , soothuperumbedu area, Geruthalapuram, Poothur, Thirunelai, Arumandai pattabiram area, Sekkadu main road, Sridevi nagar, and Karigalan nagar.

In Poonamalleee, power cuts will be seen in Senneerkuppam, Karayanchavadi, Chinna Mangadu, Anbu nagar, Jeeva nagar, and kamraj nagar.

The following areas will witness power city in Redhills--T.H Road, Alamaram M.A Nagar, MGR Street, and Kamaraj Nagar.

In Ponneri/SIPCOT--Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Gangan Thotti areas.

In Guindy, power cut will be seen in Reddy street Rajbhavan area Bhavani Nagar, Elango Street, Karunanithi street Madurai street, Subramanisamy koil street, Velachery road, Ponniamman Koil street, Sundar Nagar, Burma colony, Nanganallur part, Nanganallur 4 and 5 main roads, Nehru colony, Elango street, Yogeshwaran street, MGR street, Kannan Nagar, Balaji Nagar, and Medavakkam main road.

In Villivakkam, power cut will be in Solai amman koil street, Veerasamy main street, Chetty street, Bharathy Nagar, Boopathy Nagar, and PE Koil street

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.