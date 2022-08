Power cut in these areas of Chennai today, Check full list

The residents in Chennai may face a tough time on Saturday as the city will witness a power cut in various areas due to some maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that various parts of Anna Salai, Perambur, Ponneri, Tambaram, IT Corridor areas will face a power shutdown today from 9 am to 2 pm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}