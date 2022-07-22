The residents in Bengaluru city will face a tough time this weekend as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengaluru's electricity board has informed that the city will witness more scheduled power outages from this Friday to Sunday, that is, July 22 to 24. During this period, the department will carry out maintenance works which will lead to power cuts in various areas of Karnataka's capital.

The department maintenance works include charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work and master testing, among others. These works will be done between 10 am to 6.30 pm, according to data available on BESCOM portal.

Following are the areas in Bengaluru that might face power outages:-

On July 22, Friday: The places which will witness power cuts in Bengaluru are Shankar Vihar Layout, Pb Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Register Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja Inter National Hotel Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, Gmit College , Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Balaji Layout Vijayshree Layout, Mukambika Layout, BHEL Layout, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, and many others.

On July 23, Saturday: The areas where electricity might get affected includes Nittuvalli Road Bhagiratha Circle, KSS School Towords Bhagiratha Circle, BT Layout, KR Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Shekarappa Nagara, Gujjari Line, TC Layout, Bamboo Bazar, Anekonda, Choudeswari Temple, Mahaveera Bhavana, Apmc A, B, C And D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, SPS Nagara, B N Layout, Basha Nagara 1 To 7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, B D Layout, SSM Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, and others, as per Bengaluru's electricity board data.

On July 24, Sunday: Herohalli, Madhuramma temple, Nagrahalli circle, Prasana layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri thop road, Omkara ashram, Anjanya temple, TG Palya main road, Peenya fine camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula L/O, SLV Industrial road, SLV Industry, TG Palya road, Annapurneshwari L/O, Ramahi power, Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra devesandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba layout, Gayathri layout, Vijaya bank colony, Basappa layout, Post office layout, Kodigenahalli are the areas that may face power shortage in Bengaluru.

The city also faced power outages in several areas in the month of May this year.