Power cuts in these Bengaluru areas for next three days

The residents in Bengaluru city will face a tough time this weekend as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengaluru's electricity board has informed that the city will witness more scheduled power outages from this Friday to Sunday, that is, July 22 to 24. During this period, the department will carry out maintenance works which will lead to power cuts in various areas of Karnataka's capital.

