Power cuts in these Bengaluru areas this weekend, Check full list

On Sunday, Tumkur, Chandapura and Davanagere divisions will be affected due to the scheduled power outages. Under these divisions, the affected areas include Anekal S/S such as Anekal Town and its surrounding rural areas, Bagganadoddi line, areas feeding from Kumbaranahalli S/S such as Haragadde, Kumbaranahalli, Jigani and its surrounding places, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Jigani, Haragadde, Madapattana, Gollahalli, Nandnavana layout, Bukkasagara, Kallabalu, Ashrama Road, Attibele Line, Samandur line, areas feeding from Bagganadoddi S/S such as Indlawadi, Bagganadoddi, Kadujakkanahalli and its surrounding areas, Kumbarana halli, Bagganadoddi, and areas industries, Nisarga, Harpanahalli, Koppagate, Kalbalu, H. Manchanahalli feeding from 220/66/11kv R/s Jigani, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, Kolala, Mavathur, Byragundlu, Chikkadoddavadi, Saggere, Pathaganahalli, Urdigere, Katenalli, Yelachagere, Hanumanthagiri, Vajanakurke, Doddasaggere, Chinnahalli and Daba stop to Jayanagara Church back side.