Power demand eases amid cooling temperatures

Further, the market clearing price in the day-ahead market on the Indian Energy Exchange stood at ₹3.54 per Kwh on Monday, down from 5.9 per Kwh a week ago (19 May), indicating an ease in supplies on the exchange. During the last week of April, the price in the day-ahead market stood at around the the upper limit of ₹12 per KwH.

