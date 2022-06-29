Power demand surges amid souring heat; North India logs record demand

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during next 48­hours(i.e. between 30th June to 1st July)," said the Indian Meteorological Department in a tweet.