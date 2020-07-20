Power demand to shrink 3-4% this fiscal as states return to lockdown: ICRA

“The decline in energy demand has adversely impacted the revenues and cash collections for the power distribution utilities (discoms), especially given that the bulk of the consumption decline has come from the high tariff paying industrial and commercial consumers; and given the delays in cash collections from other consumer segments," Sabyasachi Majumdar, Group Head & Senior Vice President - Corporate ratings, ICRA, said. “The consequent revenue gap for the discoms at all India level is estimated to increase further to about ₹420-450 billion in FY2021 against our earlier estimate of Rs. 200 billion. The recovery of this revenue gap, if allowed through regulatory asset (RA) by State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) would require a tariff hike of 2.5 – 3% at an all India level, assuming recovery of RA over a three-year period. As a result, timely implementation of such tariff hike by the respective state regulators for recovery of such revenue gap remains extremely critical for discoms."