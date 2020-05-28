Power distributors with dues to PFC-REC barred from Rs90,000 crore package

NEW DELHI: Power distribution companies (discoms), hoping to benefit from the Rs90,000 crore loans that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said PFC and REC will provide them to help them combat the covid-19-induced stress, are in for a surprise, according to a copy of the document seen by Mint. The power sector lenders have set stiff conditions to lend money under the scheme. One of them is that a distributor should not be owing money to either at the time of availing the loan.

As per the scheme, approved by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) board at its 16 May meet, the two power sector-focused lenders will give funds in two tranches, each carrying a set of riders. “The primary condition before extending the loan will be that the borrower should not have any overdues to PFC or REC (Rural Electrification Corporation)," an official familiar with the development told Mint.

As per the scheme, approved by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) board at its 16 May meet, the two power sector-focused lenders will give funds in two tranches, each carrying a set of riders. "The primary condition before extending the loan will be that the borrower should not have any overdues to PFC or REC (Rural Electrification Corporation)," an official familiar with the development told Mint.

The discoms will have to show that the undertakings given at the time of tranche-I are being implemented, if not already done so, the official said. The loans under the scheme will be co-funded by PFC and REC in equal proportion. The amounts under the two tranches will be equal. In another twist, aimed at ensuring correct end-use of the funds, PFC and REC will release the amounts directly to the generation or transmission company.

The borrower will have to submit an unconditional and irrevocable state government guarantee before the first disbursement. The state government guarantee shall cover the loan amount along with interest and any other charges towards the loan.

The tenor of the loan will be up to 10 years including a moratorium not exceeding 3 years. The moratorium shall only be on the payment of principal. Interest shall be serviced regularly on monthly basis, as per the PFC guidelines, also applicable to REC loans. There will also be a 1% pre-payment penalty if the borrower does so by taking fresh loans from a bank or a financial institution.

The Rs90,000 crore loans to discoms are part of the Rs20 trillion financial package announced 13 May-17 May by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to help restore the health of the economy.

Besides the financial conditions, there are operational parameters too the discoms will have to abide by to secure the PFC-REC loans. The state governments, where the discoms are located, will have to go for prepaid meters in government departments. The discoms should have enabled digital payment of electricity bills and created a provision for consumers to send meter reading by clicking a picture of the meter and sending it through an app.

