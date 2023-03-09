Power Grid raises Rs. 900 Cr via non-convertible bonds1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:55 PM IST
- Maharatna company Power Grid Corporation of India on Thursday said that its board has approved raising up to ₹900 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.
Maharatna company Power Grid Corporation of India on Thursday said that its board has approved raising up to ₹900 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis. With a green shoe size of Rs. 600 crore, the base issue size will be Rs. 300 crore. The bond will be listed on the NSE or the BSE Limited, according to the company.
