Power Grid raises Rs. 900 Cr via non-convertible bonds

In a separate filing, the Board of Directors informed stock exchanges that “Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for “Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for Evacuation of Power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E" on Build, Own Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on 7th March, 2023. The Scope of the project comprises of establishment of a 765kV D/c Transmission Line along with associated Line Bays in the State of Rajasthan."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}