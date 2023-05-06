‘Power is playing hide and seek’: President Murmu continues speech despite 9 minute light off | Watch2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Invited as the chief guest to the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, President Murmu continued her speech at the event as the mic and air conditioning system remained unaffected by the power snag.
President Droupadi Murmu was addressing the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, when a power snag caused the lights to go off for 9 minutes, but that did not stop the president from delivering her speech!
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×