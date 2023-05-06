President Droupadi Murmu was addressing the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, when a power snag caused the lights to go off for 9 minutes, but that did not stop the president from delivering her speech!

In a video shared by news agency PTI, President Murmu can be seen jokingly mention, “…power is playing hide and seek".

President Murmu, the first Indian female president belonging to an indigenous community, hails from Odisha. Invited as the chief guest, President Murmu continued her speech at the event as the mic and air conditioning system remained unaffected by the power snag.

Watch the video here

VIDEO | President Droupadi Murmu continued her speech during the power outage at MSCB University in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada. pic.twitter.com/NSchUHbCzG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2023

President Murmu was seen getting down from her vehicle to meet the students and children in Baripada on her way to address the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University.

Odisha | President Droupadi Murmu got down from her car to meet the students and children in Baripada on her way to address the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University pic.twitter.com/pIR6FqQIdL — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Earlier in the day President Droupadi Murmu visited Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. A place with rich biodiversity and wildlife, the tiger reserve is the only natural habitat in the world to protect the rare melanistic tigers popularly known as the black tigers.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu visited Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. A place with rich biodiversity and wildlife, the tiger reserve is the only natural habitat in the world to protect the rare melanistic tigers popularly known as the black tigers.



(Video:… pic.twitter.com/5mxIcMSroE — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Power snag during President Murmu's speech: What officials said?

The snag lasted from 11:56 am to 12:05 pm.

Tata Power, North Odisha Power Distribution Limited’s CEO Bhaskar Sarkar said that there was no distribution disruption in the hall and the glitch was perhaps due to some defects in the electrical wiring.

University vice-chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy regretted the incident and apologised for the power glitch during President Murmu’s speech. “I am extremely sorry and blame myself for the unfortunate incident. We are ashamed for the power failure. We will certainly probe into the incident and action will be taken against persons responsible for the incident," the VC told reporters.

He said the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation Limited had supplied the generator for the event. "We will ask them the reason for the power snag.