Union Power Minister RK Singh assured that power distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as they have requisitioned. NTPC and DVC have been directed to give full availability as per the requirement of discoms, the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Sunday. GAIL India Limited has been advised to make gas available from all sources, including APM, SPOT, LT-RLNG sources to gas based power plants in Delhi, it further added.

The ministry further mentioned that NTPC has been advised to offer normative declared capacity to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations from gas-based power plants under respective power purchase agreements (PPAs).

If any discom is found to resort to load shedding despite being power available as per PPA, action would be initiated against them, the power ministry warned.

Power Minister Singh reviewed the coal stock position in all thermal power plants, including those supplying electricity to distribution companies of Delhi.

Ministry of Coal and Coal India have assured that there are sufficient coal stocks available in the country to meet the demand of power plants, and fears of power shortage are entirely misplaced.

The coal stock at power plants is sufficient for more than four days of requirement, and will gradually improve as the coal supply is being ramped up by CIL, the power ministry further added.

On October 9, the total coal dispatch from all sources, including Coal India, Singareni Collieries Company, captive coal mines and imported coal, was 1.92 million tonnes while the total consumption was 1.87 million tonnes, the ministry said. Thus, the coal dispatch has exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating shift to gradual building up of coal stock, it added.

The ministry said that despite heavy rains in August and September, steep hike in power demand due to economic recovery and increase in prices of imported coal, the operation of power plants is being sustained by domestic coal supply. All efforts are being made to ensure full power supply to the discoms as per their requirements, it added.

Meanwhile, the nation remains under the spectre of a power crisis. Earlier today, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre is not ready to accept that there is a coal crisis and its policy to turn a blind eye to every problem could prove fatal for the country.

“Union Power Minister R K Singh today said there isn’t any coal crisis and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not have written a letter to the prime minister on the issue. It is sad that a Union cabinet minister has adopted such irresponsible approach," Sisodia said during a press conference on Sunday.

“They had done the same thing when the country grappled under an oxygen shortage. They would not even accept that there is a problem. They try to prove states wrong instead," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.