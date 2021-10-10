Power Minister says Delhi will get ‘as much power as requisitioned’

Union Power Minister RK Singh assured that power distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as they have requisitioned. NTPC and DVC have been directed to give full availability as per the requirement of discoms, the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Sunday. GAIL India Limited has been advised to make gas available from all sources, including APM, SPOT, LT-RLNG sources to gas based power plants in Delhi, it further added.

