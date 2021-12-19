The CPSEs of the Ministry of Power have so far achieved a CAPEX of ₹32,137 crore, which is 63.4 per cent of the annual the CAPEX target, the government said today. The central public sector enterprises' (CPSEs) capital expenditure target for FY22 stands at ₹50,690.52 crore.

FY 2020-21, power sector CPSEs incurred the CAPEX of ₹22,127 crore till November, which was 49.3 per cent of the total expenditure in that year.

"The ministry's CAPEX performance in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, it has shown a growth of 45 per cent over last year’s performance," a statement said.

Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry said it has spent ₹1,593.72 crore in IPDS; ₹1007.51 crore in DDUGJY and ₹890 crore in transmission development schemes for the North Eastern region.

"Hence, besides the expenditure of ₹32,137.37 crore by CPSEs, an additional amount of ₹3491.23 crore has been invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry. In all, till the end of November, the power ministry has invested ₹35,628.6 crore in infrastructure development," it said.

The progress of the schemes and projects is being monitored on weekly basis by Power Secretary. Through regular monitoring and coordination with other ministries and state governments, the ministry is making rapid strides in infrastructure development.

Also read: Financial viability will attract investments: Power ministry to states in view of oustanding dues of gencos

