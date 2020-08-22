Power Ministry asks gencos to cap late payment surcharge at 12%

"In order to alleviate the financial stress in the power system , all generating companies and transmission companies have been advised by Ministry of Power to charge Late Payment Surcharge at a rate not exceeding 12 per cent per annum (simple interest) for all payments made under the Liquidity Infusion Scheme of PFC and REC under Aatmanirbhar Bharat," it said. In general, the applicable rate of LPS is quite high despite the fact that interest rates in the country have softened over the last few years.