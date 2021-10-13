Power ministry denies outage in Delhi due to electricity shortage

“It is also pertinent to mention that Delhi DISCOMs have allocation of 756 MW from Dadri-I (840 MW) thermal power station of NTPC. Dadri -1 thermal power station was setup for strategically important state of Delhi and has consistently served the consumers of Delhi. However, since November-2020, Delhi DISCOMs have not been scheduling power from this station even when the fixed charge of Dadri-I station is 0.97 Rs/kWh at normative present Energy Charge Rate (ECR) is 3.20 Rs/kWh," the NTPC statement said.