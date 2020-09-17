Power ministry drafts consumers’ rights for 24X7 electricity

Power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh had earlier spoken about a penalty for gratuitous load-shedding. “We are going to build it into the law that if you resort to gratuitous load-shedding, you have to pay a penalty and the penalty will be heavy. Disruption of supply on account of acts of god is acceptable. However, gratuitous load-shedding is not. So, if you have taken a licence to serve an area, you better serve it," Singh had said in an interview.