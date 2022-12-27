Power ministry, DRDO ink pact to install early warning systems for power stations

Ministry of Power and DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Power on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for implementation of early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects/power stations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Ministry of Power on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for implementation of early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects/power stations.
Ministry of Power and DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards.
Ministry of Power and DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards.
“The expertise of DRDO will also be utilized in developing comprehensive Early Warning System for vulnerable hydro projects/ power stations in hilly regions. Separate and specific tasks will be formulated between DRDO & respective project developer(s) in agreement with broad understanding developed through this MoU," the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The expertise of DRDO will also be utilized in developing comprehensive Early Warning System for vulnerable hydro projects/ power stations in hilly regions. Separate and specific tasks will be formulated between DRDO & respective project developer(s) in agreement with broad understanding developed through this MoU," the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the visionary leadership of Union Power Minister R. K. Singh, Ministry of Power has taken the initiative of implementing Early Warning System (EWS) in the Hydro Power Projects especially those located in upper reaches of Hilly regions.
Under the visionary leadership of Union Power Minister R. K. Singh, Ministry of Power has taken the initiative of implementing Early Warning System (EWS) in the Hydro Power Projects especially those located in upper reaches of Hilly regions.
EWS is an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster risk assessment, communication and preparedness for timely action to reduce disaster risks in advance of hazardous events.
EWS is an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster risk assessment, communication and preparedness for timely action to reduce disaster risks in advance of hazardous events.
Along with the DRDO, the Ministry of Power has also signed other MoUs with organisations like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) National Geophysical Research Institute, the Indian Meteorological Department, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Along with the DRDO, the Ministry of Power has also signed other MoUs with organisations like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) National Geophysical Research Institute, the Indian Meteorological Department, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).