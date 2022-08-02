Power Ministry proposes to remove cap on high price market segment

In order to address the issue of high price in spot market in Power Exchanges, a price cap was introduced by CERC in all the market segments of the Power Exchanges, in April, 2022
The power ministry released draft guidelines, seeking to remove a cap on the high-price market segment of power exchanges. A new consulting paper by the power ministry, however, has sought to remove the price cap to allow power generators whose variable costs exceed ₹12 a unit to participate in the power exchanges.
In order to address the issue of high price in spot market in Power Exchanges, a price cap was introduced by CERC in all the market segments of the Power Exchanges, in April, 2022.
Proposal of High Price Day Ahead Market segment (HP-DAM) according to Ministry of Power
• Eligibility Sellers: Sellers with variable cost greater than the price cap of spot of I DAM market i.e., Rs. 12/unit will be allowed to sell power in this market. These can be gas-based power plants, imported coal based power plants or any other entity that meets the variable cost eligibility criteria.
An NOC will be provided to such sellers biannually through the NOAR.
• Bid Price Range: Minimum bid price will be at 0 paise/unit and maximum price can be decided based on the feedback from the stakeholders. This will be higher than the existing price cap for DAM.
• Market Design: The segment can be operated in an integrated (parallel) manner.
• Integrated HP-DAM: In the integrated option the HP-DAM will operate similar to Green-DAM market in I-DAM. The Sellers eligible for HP-DAM will be allowed to place bids in this product. The Buyers will have an option of auto-carry their uncleared bids from DAM to HP-DAM. The Buyers can also directly place bids in the HP-DAM.
