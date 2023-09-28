Power of compounding! Old man holds L&T, UltraTech and Karnataka Bank shares worth over ₹10 crore | Watch video
Elderly man's simple investment strategy turns him into a millionaire. His net worth has surpassed ₹10 crore through the power of compounding in the stock market. He holds shares of L&T, UltraTech Cement, and Karnataka Bank.
Stock market experts have often emphasised two key factors that will help you create wealth over the long term--Discipline and patience. These two powerful practices can generate a pool of money over time especially when it comes to investing. This is because it results in a compounding of wealth, a phenomenon where your investment generates interest, and that interest, in turn, generates more interest. The longer your investment duration, the more advantageous compounding becomes. The two remarkable examples of this theory are Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett and The Big Bull of Dalaal Street Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Well, several common men, who have also followed the compounding process in the stock market reaped the benefits out of it.
While Mehta said that the man holds ₹80 crore of L&T shares, Capital Mind CEO Deepak Shenoy countred the claims saying, "Bhai 27,000 L&T shares = 8 cr no? Similarly 3.2 cr. of Ultratech, 10 lakh of KTK Bank...It's a decent amount still. More power to him".
Another X user praised the simplicity of the man and wrote, "That's called the Power of Simplicity, the Power of Compounding over the period & staying away from Panic Sell. Investing can change the paradigm shift of wealth creation over other factors".
The video has garnered 1.3 million views and amassed more than 6,000 likes so far.
