Edelweiss mutual fund CEO Radhika Gupta has shared an empowering about Indian women and their saris. Gupta shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra interacting with ISRO women scientists, and wrote, "For years, we believed a woman in a sari was a "behenji" limited to the kitchen. When in fact there is no woman more modern than her...".

The Vice chairman of AMFI India added that..."She can run India's largest banks, create billion dollar companies, run the country's finances… and yes land us on the moon".

She asserted, "Never underestimate the power of a nari in a sari!"

PM Modi on Saturday met several women scientists working at ISRO after the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon on 23 August.

PM Modi said, "Women scientists played a key role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission".

He said, "The country's Nari Shakti played a big role".

PM Modi also announced that Chandrayaan-3's landing spot on the Moon would be named Shiv Shakti Point.

"In Shiv, there is a resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with the Himalayas to Kanyakumari", the prime minister said.

Reema Ghosh, a senior scientist and a team member of the Pragyan module told the media, "It was wonderful. PM Modi visited us. He supported us and told us that the Sky is not the limit. Our Prime Minister took so much time to appreciate our efforts and sacrifices".

Another ISRO's senior scientist, Nidhi Porwal stated, "It is always good when the head of the family comes and appreciates us. It is a pleasure for all of us. We have 20-25% of women's strength in ISRO. It is really good for women coming up in every field".