Power outage brings Mumbai to a standstill

The city’s power islanding system, built by Tata Power in 1981, is designed to isolate its electricity network from the rest of the national grid during widespread external grid disturbances. Under the system, power plants within Mumbai continue generating electricity during grid failures, supplying power for rail transport and essential category consumers such as hospitals. The islanding system, which has held up even during massive grid failures of the past, will now be re-evaluated to see how it can be improved, the official cited above said.