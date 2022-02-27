Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Power outage in Mumbai; monorail operations suspended

Power outage in Mumbai; monorail operations suspended

1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai power outage: The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour, the BMC said

Mumbai: Due to some technical issues, there have been power supply failure at many parts of the city, the civic body informed on Sunday. “Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wrote on Twitter. The BMC said due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most of the parts Mumbai has been affected.

The BMC further shared helpline numbers for assistance due to electricity failure. As per the BMC tweet, “For any assistance due to electric supply failure please call Disaster management control room of MCGM on 02222694725 /02222694727 /02261234000".

Besides, Tata Power, Monorail operations have been temporarily halted due to the power outage in Mumbai. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that it would resume the services once the power gets restored. The Western Railways added that due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most of the parts of Mumbai has been affected. It said there will be no power supply between Andheri and Churchgate from 9.42 AM, and informed that local train movement will remain affected.

