Power outage in Mumbai; monorail operations suspended

Besides, Tata Power, Monorail operations have been temporarily halted due to the power outage in Mumbai. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that it would resume the services once the power gets restored. The Western Railways added that due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most of the parts of Mumbai has been affected. It said there will be no power supply between Andheri and Churchgate from 9.42 AM, and informed that local train movement will remain affected.