Power price surges as heatwave triggers near-record demand

While CareEdge Ratings expects a moderation in the growth rate for FY24 and FY25 due to the base effect, it is still expected to surpass the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) witnessed in the ten-year period of FY12 to FY22, which was 3.9%," the report said.Anticipating a record power demand and to avert a crunch situation as experience last year, Centre in the past few months has come up with a slew of directives to ensure adequate coal supply to meet the peak power demand in summers. The power ministry, in January directed all power generation companies in the country to blend imported coal up to 6% of their requirement till September amid projections of a 24 million tonne deficit of coal during first half of the next fiscal.