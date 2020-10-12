Power restored in parts of Mumbai and suburbs

MUMBAI : Over two hours after large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs faced a massive power outage on Monday, power resumed in certain suburban pockets.

According to government officials power was restored in many parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane while the rest of the city is expected to be reconnected in 30-60 minutes.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed the power outage with Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut and directed that immediate efforts be made to restore power supply in Mumbai and the Mumbai metropolitan area, a communication from Thackeray's office said.

At 10:10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar, causing a huge dip in frequency in the Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply, Tata Power said in a statement. Restoration work in is in progress to bring supply from the three hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected, it added.

Mumbai airport and the stock exchanges were functional.

Western Railway said the breakdown is due to a grid failure at Tata Power. Commuters were seen walking on rail tracks as several suburban trains on the central line and the western line were suspended. Central Railway trains were restored at 10:55 am.

The city's civic body has asked hospitals to ensure there is enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours to avoid power failures, especially in the ICUs.

