Power sector workers of all the states will also be part of the protest against the privatisation policies of the central government for two days on March 28 and 29
Protesting against the Centre's privatisation policies, power sector employees across the country will observe a 2-day strike on March 28 and 29, workers' union informed on Wednesday. The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) held on Wednesday
On the call of labour organisations across the country, power sector workers of all the states will also be part of the protest against the privatisation policies of the central government for two days on March 28 and 29, said All India Power Engineers Federation President Shailendra Dubey, a constituent of the organization
The power sector employees and engineers are demanding that Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 should be withdrawn, all types of privatisation processes should be stopped and the decision to privatise power sector, especially in Union Territories of Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Puducherry, should be cancelled.
The workers are also demanding inclusion of all the electricity employees appointed after the dissolution of electricity boards under the old pension scheme, he said.
