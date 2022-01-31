Power sector workers to hold nationwide protest on Tuesday

The main demand of Power Employees & Engineers are - withdraw Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, scrap decision of privatisation of profit-making power departments of Union Territories -- Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu and Puducherry, integrate all unbundled power utilities in states like KSEB Ltd in Kerala and HPSEB Ltd in Himachal Pradesh, implement old pension scheme for all power employees recruited after unbundling of SEBs, regularise all outsourced power employees as the Telangana government has done, he added.

