Power shock! UP farmer gets electricity bill worth ₹7.03 crore

Uttar Pradesh News: In a shocking incident, a farmer in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh was issued an electricity bill worth ₹7.03 crore, reported Times of India. The farmer’s wife fell ill after seeing the erroneously inflated bill, the report said.

Molahu, the farmer had taken a 1 kilowatt power connection in 2014. He last cleared his bill was in 2019 and by December 2024, the outstanding dues were at ₹74,230.

"Until Dec last year, my power dues were ₹1 lakh. But on Jan 1 this year, I was notified that the bill due was exceeding ₹7.03 crore. My wife fell ill on hearing the due amount. My entire property valuation does not even reach ₹7 crore, how could I possibly settle the power dues? Furthermore, it appeared incorrect at first glance as I neither possess a commercial connection nor operate any industry," said Molahu, as per the Times of India report.

A UPPCL spokesperson said, "It was an error which reflected power dues of ₹7.03 crore. After reassessment on Feb 3, Molahu's power bill stands at ₹27,274 only."

After the matter came to the notice of UP Power minister AK Sharma, he directed Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL) to suspend the officer/staff involved in the gross negligence.

