Power shock! UP farmer gets electricity bill worth ₹7.03 crore

  • The Uttar Pradesh farmer’s wife fell ill after seeing the erroneously inflated bill, a media report said

Published9 Feb 2025, 07:53 PM IST
After reassessment, the power bill was reduced at ₹27,274 only. REUTERS

Uttar Pradesh News: In a shocking incident, a farmer in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh was issued an electricity bill worth 7.03 crore, reported Times of India. The farmer’s wife fell ill after seeing the erroneously inflated bill, the report said.

Molahu, the farmer had taken a 1 kilowatt power connection in 2014. He last cleared his bill was in 2019 and by December 2024, the outstanding dues were at 74,230.

"Until Dec last year, my power dues were 1 lakh. But on Jan 1 this year, I was notified that the bill due was exceeding 7.03 crore. My wife fell ill on hearing the due amount. My entire property valuation does not even reach 7 crore, how could I possibly settle the power dues? Furthermore, it appeared incorrect at first glance as I neither possess a commercial connection nor operate any industry," said Molahu, as per the Times of India report.

A UPPCL spokesperson said, "It was an error which reflected power dues of 7.03 crore. After reassessment on Feb 3, Molahu's power bill stands at 27,274 only."

After the matter came to the notice of UP Power minister AK Sharma, he directed Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL) to suspend the officer/staff involved in the gross negligence.

NTPC Renewable Energy bags 1,000-MW solar power project from UPPCL

In January, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd had got a 1,000-MW solar power project from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL).

According to a regulatory filing, NTPC REL secured a capacity of 1,000 MW at a tariff of 2.56/kWh.

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by UPPCL, it stated.

The auction, aimed at "selection of solar power developers for setting up 2,000 MW ISTS-connected solar PV power projects in India under tariff-based competitive bidding" was carried out on January 3.

First Published:9 Feb 2025, 07:53 PM IST
