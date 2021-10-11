Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Power shortage in Kerala? CM to take a decision on load shedding today

Power shortage in Kerala? CM to take a decision on load shedding today

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Livemint

CM will discuss whether load shedding would be imposed or not during the meeting.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a high-level meeting today on power shortage in the state, said sources. According to ANI sources, the CM will discuss whether load shedding would be imposed or not during the meeting.

Union Power Minister RK Singh refuted claims of power crisis looming large in the country and said that there is no need for panic as there is no power crisis, adding that there is enough coal reserve for power production in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Coal on Sunday reassured the country that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants.In an official release, the Ministry said any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced.

"The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants," said the release. 

