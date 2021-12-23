Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Power staff protest Centre's move to privatise electricity distribution

Power staff protest Centre's move to privatise electricity distribution

The protesters carrying banners took out a procession through main thoroughfares and held the demonstration at the Head Post office in the heart of the town.
1 min read . 07:16 PM IST PTI

  • A spokesman of the committee said the central government was making the move to open up electricity distribution in the Union Territories including Puducherry.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Employees of the Department of Electricity in Puducherry who formed Joint Action committee to protest the Centre`s move to privatise distribution of power staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

Employees of the Department of Electricity in Puducherry who formed Joint Action committee to protest the Centre`s move to privatise distribution of power staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

The protesters carrying banners took out a procession through main thoroughfares and held the demonstration at the Head Post office in the heart of the town.

The protesters carrying banners took out a procession through main thoroughfares and held the demonstration at the Head Post office in the heart of the town.

A spokesman of the committee told PTI that the central government was making the move to open up distribution of electricity in the Union Territories including Puducherry.

A spokesman of the committee told PTI that the central government was making the move to open up distribution of electricity in the Union Territories including Puducherry.

"This would be a step in the wrong direction as the power consumers would bear the brunt and the staff would also face ordeals and hence the protest."

"This would be a step in the wrong direction as the power consumers would bear the brunt and the staff would also face ordeals and hence the protest."

The panel had planned to submit a petition to the Lt Governor at the end of the procession but the participants were stopped at the post office by the police.

The panel had planned to submit a petition to the Lt Governor at the end of the procession but the participants were stopped at the post office by the police.

Puducherry does not have an Electricity Board and the distribution of power is being done here through the Department of Electricity. Several political parties have expressed strong protest against the Centre`s decision to privatise power distribution.

Puducherry does not have an Electricity Board and the distribution of power is being done here through the Department of Electricity. Several political parties have expressed strong protest against the Centre`s decision to privatise power distribution.

The Puducherry government purchases power from central power generating undertakings to meet the local requirements. A Power Corporation was started in Karaikal to generate power to meet the local needs.

The Puducherry government purchases power from central power generating undertakings to meet the local requirements. A Power Corporation was started in Karaikal to generate power to meet the local needs.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!