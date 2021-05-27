NEW DELHI : The government of Odisha has said that it is working to restore electricity in areas of the state affected by cyclone Yaas, which made landfall on Wednesday. According to the state government, the 220 kV and 132 kV transmission systems of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL) at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were largely unaffected by the cyclone, and all covid hospitals and oxygen filling units under the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd’s (TPCODL's) areas have got electricity. Power supply has also been restored in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapara towns.

TPCODL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the state government that supplies electricity to a population of 1.36 crore spread over a distribution area of 29,354 square kilometres.

“Impact of cyclone ‘Yaas’ on the electricity supply infrastructure was minimized significantly because of timely action by the energy department," according to a statement issued by principal secretary, energy, Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Wednesday.

“The damages to low tension (LT) network could be minimized due to preventive maintenance, tree pruning, and other precautionary steps in advance. The department had made advanced planning to restore power supply to hospitals, oxygen filling units, telephone exchanges and water supply systems, and important public offices on priority," Dhal said.

“Hon’ble chief minister has directed that power supply be restored to at least 80% of affected consumers in the next 24 hours," he added.

Ships carrying petroleum products and crude oil were directed to avoid cyclone Yaas' path, project site activities were suspended, and adequate petroleum product stocks were sourced to limit the damage on India's east coast. Also, fishing boats were brought onshore and trains cancelled. This follows the extensive loss of life and property earlier last week caused by cyclone Tauktae.

“We had meticulously planned and positioned men, material and equipment at strategic locations to begin restoration work immediately after the cyclone recedes" Dhal said.





