Power supply hit in Maharashtra, govt invokes MESMA amid 72-hour strike

- Their primary demand pertains to the issue of a 'parallel distribution license' to the Adani Group's power subsidiary. The latter had sought a licence for expanding its power distribution business into more areas of Mumbai in November last year - a move opposed by the protesting power company employees. Adani Electricity Navi Mumbai Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Transmission, had applied to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for a parallel licence for power distribution under the jurisdiction of Mahavitaran in Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Taloja and Uran areas.