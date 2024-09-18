Power tariff hike: INDIA bloc parties to hold bandh in Puducherry, Classes 1 to 8 suspended

  • INDIA bloc parties to hold bandh in Puducherry, Classes 1 to 8 suspended

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Puducherry: Social activists under the leadership of independent MLA Nehru stage a protest at the Puducherry Electricity Department office to condemn the continuous rise in electricity charges, in Puducherry, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Puducherry: Social activists under the leadership of independent MLA Nehru stage a protest at the Puducherry Electricity Department office to condemn the continuous rise in electricity charges, in Puducherry, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (PTI)

The opposition's alliance, INDIA, will hold a bandh in Puducherry over the current hike in power tariff. In the wake of the protests, Classes 1 to 8 will be suspended on Wednesday in all government and private schools in the Puducherry region. However, Classes 9 to 12 will function as usual, according to a circular issued by the Director of School Education on Tuesday.

INDIA BLOC CALLS FOR BANDH

The INDIA bloc called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Puducherry on Wednesday, September 18, to condemn the current hike in power tariff. The Opposition parties will also protest the move of the territorial government to introduce pre-paid metres for power supply and to privatise distribution of power.

Also Read | THIS state govt announces waiver of old electricity bills for..

V Vaithilingam, President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry, said in a release Monday that the bandh is aimed at protesting against the current decision of the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in Puducherry to privatise the distribution of power supply.

According to news agency PTI, he said that the leaders and cadres of the DMK, communist parties, VCK and others affiliated to INDIA bloc would hold a rally on Tuesday to seek the cooperation of all sections of the people for the successful conduct of the bandh on September 18.

Also Read | An Electricity Protection Racket Makes Pakistan Opt Out

There has been a sustained protest by the opposition against the proposed move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

The INDIA block expressed apprehension over the decision to allow private players take up distribution of power supply and said consumers would be held to ransom. They also pointed out that farmers would be deprived of the free power supply and the tariff for all consumers would shoot up.

Also Read | Natural gas, electricity, steel drive core sector growth to 6.2% in April

The INDIA block also has been stating that there was no inconvenience now when the Department of Electricity is supplying the power. All assets of the department would be placed at the disposal of the private sector if the power supply becomes the prerogative of the private entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPower tariff hike: INDIA bloc parties to hold bandh in Puducherry, Classes 1 to 8 suspended

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.000.00
      Chennai
      73,280.000.00
      Delhi
      73,330.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue