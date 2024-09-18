INDIA bloc parties to hold bandh in Puducherry, Classes 1 to 8 suspended

The opposition's alliance, INDIA, will hold a bandh in Puducherry over the current hike in power tariff. In the wake of the protests, Classes 1 to 8 will be suspended on Wednesday in all government and private schools in the Puducherry region. However, Classes 9 to 12 will function as usual, according to a circular issued by the Director of School Education on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INDIA BLOC CALLS FOR BANDH The INDIA bloc called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Puducherry on Wednesday, September 18, to condemn the current hike in power tariff. The Opposition parties will also protest the move of the territorial government to introduce pre-paid metres for power supply and to privatise distribution of power.

V Vaithilingam, President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry, said in a release Monday that the bandh is aimed at protesting against the current decision of the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in Puducherry to privatise the distribution of power supply.

According to news agency PTI, he said that the leaders and cadres of the DMK, communist parties, VCK and others affiliated to INDIA bloc would hold a rally on Tuesday to seek the cooperation of all sections of the people for the successful conduct of the bandh on September 18.

There has been a sustained protest by the opposition against the proposed move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

The INDIA block expressed apprehension over the decision to allow private players take up distribution of power supply and said consumers would be held to ransom. They also pointed out that farmers would be deprived of the free power supply and the tariff for all consumers would shoot up.

The INDIA block also has been stating that there was no inconvenience now when the Department of Electricity is supplying the power. All assets of the department would be placed at the disposal of the private sector if the power supply becomes the prerogative of the private entrepreneurs.