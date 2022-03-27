Power utilities asked to ensure functioning of electricity grid during strike

New Delhi: The union ministry of power has issued an advisory to states, Central Electricity Authority, and power companies including public sector undertakings to ensure power supply and functioning of electricity grid from 28 March to 30 March when the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called for a nationwide strike.
"The ministry advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations," said a statement from the ministry.
It said that shutdown activities planned during 27 March-29 March may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible.
The ministry also suggested close supervision of their regional network or control area and the State Load Dispatch Centers (SLDC), Regional Load Dispatch Centres (RLDC) and National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC) should be informed in case of any contingency.
Additional manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations or power stations round the clock to handle any emergency condition, it said. "Healthiness of data and voice communication between the identified sub-stations/ power stations and their corresponding SLDC/RLDCs may be ensured," the ministry said.
It also directed that power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways among others should be ensured. All regional and state control room executives have been asked to be vigil and on high alert.
"All defence mechanism such as df/dt, Under Frequency Relay based Load shedding (UFLS), SPS etc. shall be in service. A 24x7 control room may be made functional for information dissemination and for handling any kind of contingency."
A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike starting from 6 a.m. on 28 March till 6 a.m. on 30 March to protest against government policies allegedly affecting workers, farmers, and people. A statement from the joint platform of central trade unions had said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike.
Banking and insurance workers would also join the strike, according to the forum.
