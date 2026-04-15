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Four dead, 18 injured in powerful explosion in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathyasai district

Four people dies in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathyasai district. An official said workers from Telangana were living in that house where the explosion occurred.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated15 Apr 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Powerful explosion kills four, injures 18 in Andhra Pradesh
Powerful explosion kills four, injures 18 in Andhra Pradesh(Image for representation (PTI))
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At least four people died and 18 others were injured in a powerful explosion in the Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said. The explosion demolished at least two houses.

Earlier, Sri Sathyasai district superintendent of police S Satish said the explosion occurred around 12.30 pm.

"Until now, four people died, and 18 others were injured, including one in a serious condition," the official told PTI.

He said workers from Telangana were living in that house where the explosion occurred.

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Though the explosion was being attributed to a gas cylinder blast, it may not be limited to a gas cylinder, given the intensity of the blast, the official swas quoted by PTI as saying.

More details are awaited.

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