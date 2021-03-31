PPF, other small savings schemes see big rate cuts

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) has seen its rate cut from 7.4% to 6.5%. Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme which was the highest paying small savings instrument saw its rate reduced from 7.6% to 6.9%

The Government has drastically cut the interest rate on the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other small savings schemes for March-June 2021. The PPF rate has been cut from 7.1% to 6.4%. The rate on National Savings Certificates (NSCs) has been reduced from 6.8% to 5.9%. The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) has seen its rate cut from 7.4% to 6.5%. Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme which was the highest paying small savings instrument saw its rate reduced from 7.6% to 6.9%. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) which has a tenor of 124 months, will now mature in 138 month. This amounts to a rate cut from 6.9% to 6.2%.

