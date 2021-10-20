PPP crucial to address gaps in, to transform healthcare system: MoS health Pawar

Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted gaps in the Indian healthcare system which offers a distinctive opportunity to transform it through the private-public partnership, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Ficci Healthcare Excellence Awards, Dr Pawar said, PPP in healthcare has the potential to resolve the issues and ensure healthcare inclusion for the Indian masses and create a sustainable long-term model. “The way India has shown its capability in running the world’s largest immunization campaign and manufacturing the vaccine, makes us believe that a new era in the cooperation of private-private partnership is about to start in healthcare sector to build a stronger healthcare ecosystem," she added.

Pawar said that in the last seven years every policy intervention of the central government aims at providing good quality, accessible and affordable healthcare facilities to the poor and middle class.

“The governments’ relentless efforts have resulted in the launching of various nationwide programs for prevention, control and eradication of communicable and non-communicable diseases and improvement of maternal and child health," said the minister.

“The efforts of the government is to work holistically with an emphasis in preventive care while giving priority to modern treatment facilities," she said. Calling for bridging differences in health infrastructure between urban and rural India, she said the government aims to reduce the cost of treating the poor and increasing the number of doctors in the country. “The government is working towards a goal of 1.5 million health and wellness in the remote areas," said the minister.

Talking about the government initiatives she said, to achieve universal healthcare, the govt launched the world’s largest public-funded healthcare programme under the Ayushman Bharat mission. This has brought a tectonic shift in the health sector. Highlighting the financial schemes of the government she said, to create an atmosphere of growth and augmenting PPP infrastructure of hospitals, public-funded labs across the country, the government has launched several financial support schemes. “The National Medical Commission and the Paramedical Council have been the key achievement in the field of medical education," she said.

