PPP crucial to address gaps in, to transform healthcare system: MoS health Pawar

Talking about the government initiatives she said, to achieve universal healthcare, the govt launched the world’s largest public-funded healthcare programme under the Ayushman Bharat mission. This has brought a tectonic shift in the health sector. Highlighting the financial schemes of the government she said, to create an atmosphere of growth and augmenting PPP infrastructure of hospitals, public-funded labs across the country, the government has launched several financial support schemes. “The National Medical Commission and the Paramedical Council have been the key achievement in the field of medical education," she said.

