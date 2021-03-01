NEW DELHI: Baahubali star Prabhas has announced his new film, an action thriller titled Salaar for 14 April, 2022. Co-starring Shruti Haasan, the multilingual film will be directed by Prashanth Neel known for action drama franchise KGF.

Shot in Telugu and Kannada, Salaar will also release in the Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Prabhas shot to fame, especially among north Indian audiences after playing the titular role in director SS Rajamouli’s war epic Baahubali-The Beginning in 2015, following it up with Baahubali-The Conclusion in 2017. The latter is the highest grossing Indian film till date, having made close to Rs. 2,000 crore worldwide in box office collections.

Having started his movie career with Eeswar in 2002. Prabhas had played the lead in another film by Rajamouli, called Chatrapathi which had enjoyed a 100-day theatrical run in several cities. He is also known for movies such as Pournami, Yogi and Munna, an action-drama that came out in 2007, besides action-comedy Bujjigadu in 2008.

After Baahubali, Prabhas starred in Sujeeth-directed action thriller Saaho. Despite receiving unfavourable reviews, the film went on to gross over ₹433 crore.

Besides Salaar, the action star is currently slated to appear in romantic drama Radhe Shyam, Aadipurush, an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana being helmed by director Om Raut also starring Saif Ali Khan and has committed to feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan for director Nag Ashwin's untitled science fiction film.

To be sure, Prabhas represents the latest crop of south Indian movie stars that is seeking inspiration from media savvy Bollywood to build pan-India popularity even though their older counterparts were known to be inactive on social media and unwilling to join the brand endorsement brigade.

Latest initiatives of these young stars include active presence and engagement on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, tying up with talent management agencies to connect with masses especially in north India with a specific image and endorsement deals with national brands, in turn, looking to build regional presence.

