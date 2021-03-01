Prabhas announces new film ‘Salaar’ for April 2022

Having started his movie career with Eeswar in 2002. Prabhas had played the lead in another film by Rajamouli, called Chatrapathi which had enjoyed a 100-day theatrical run in several cities. He is also known for movies such as Pournami, Yogi and Munna, an action-drama that came out in 2007, besides action-comedy Bujjigadu in 2008.