Prabhas-starrer Salaar to not screen in PVR INOX, Miraj Cinemas in South; here's why
Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' will not be released in national chains PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas in the South. #BoycottPVRInox is trending on X.
Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' will not be released in the national chains including PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas in the South as Hombale Films has alleged them of favouring Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Dunki’, news agency PTI has reported.
