‘Prachand’: IAF gets first made-in-India light combat helicopters today1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 12:51 PM IST
The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station
The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station
Listen to this article
The Indian Air Force (IAF) today inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare. The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials.