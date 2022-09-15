Practices and Initiatives taken by UIDAI have great impact on good governance: Ram Meena

Meena said that the benefits of Aadhaar have not only led to monetary savings to the state but also stimulated responsible behavior, transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile in various schemes of the government
NEW DELHI :Best practices and initiatives taken by UIDAI have tremendous impact on good governance, said Khilli Ram Meena, Principal Secretary (Revenue) cum Divisional Commissioner, GNCT of Delhi on Wednesday.
Addressing the Delhi state level workshop on ‘Recent Initiatives for simplifying Aadhaar usage’ to promote Aadhaar usage by state, he said that the benefits of Aadhaar have not only led to monetary savings to the state but also stimulated responsible behavior, transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile in various schemes of the government.
Senior officers such as Alok Shukla, ITS, DDG (Media), UIDAI (HQ), Delhi, Sanjay Sohani, ITS, DDG, UIDAI, RO-Delhi, Atul Chaudhary, ITS, DDG (HR), UIDAI (HQ), Delhi, Vijendra Singh Rawat, IAS, Director (Planning), GNCT of Delhi, District Magistrates of all 11 districts of GNCT of Delhi also attended the workshop.
The four sessions of the workshop deliberated on the latest authentication features added in the Aadhaar ecosystem, innovative use cases of Aadhaar and best practices implemented in Delhi, Direct Benefit Transfers and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.
The sessions also talked about the m-Aadhaar App, Aadhaar online services and how the UIDAI has made efforts to make Aadhaar enrolment and updating services a seamless experience for the residents.
