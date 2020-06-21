NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said yoga helps fight coronavirus by boosting the immune system and people should include it in their daily lives.

Addressing the nation on International Day of Yoga via video conference, Modi said “Yoga boosts immune system of the body... Pranayama Yoga or breathing exercises strengthens our respiratory system. It is more relevant in the current times as it is the respiratory system of the body that is most adversely affected by the covid-19."

Underlining the theme of 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family', Modi said, “Today, all of us should stay away from large gathering and practice yoga at home with our families because of covid-19."

Modi said a huge participation of people in ‘My Life - My Yoga’ video blogging competition from across the globe reflects the growing popularity of yoga.

Meanwhile, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu urged educational institutions to include yoga as part of online learning programmes being conducted in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the physical and mental health of the people, the Vice President said, “Indeed the world is going through challenging times and we simply cannot allow the pandemic to get the better of us. We have to unite and put up a stronger fight and to ensure that we are healthy, both physically and mentally."

Citing World Health Organization (WHO), Naidu said it was estimated that 63% of all deaths in India in 2016 were because of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). "Yoga remains an incredibly simple but powerful instrument to prevent and control lifestyle diseases", Naidu said.

The Centre is creating employment opportunities in the field of Yoga and promoting the practice across the world.

According to Skill India Initiative under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), over 96,196 candidates have been trained as yoga instructors and trainers across the country through different initiatives under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

