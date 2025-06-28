Prada admits being inspired by Kolhapuri chappals, wants to work with local Indian artisans

After facing backlash for showing sandals like Kolhapuri chappals, Italian brand Prada has admitted it was inspired by Indian handmade footwear. Lalit Gandhi, the president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, earlier raised concern about the issue.

Prada’s Lorenzo Bertelli, in a letter to Maharashtra’s trade body, expressed respect for the cultural value of such craftsmanship. The letter came after protests over the sandals shown in Prada’s 2026 Spring-Summer men’s fashion show.

“We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage,” PTI quoted Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, as stating in a letter to Gandhi.

“We deeply recognise the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship,” Bertelli added.

“Please note that, for now, the entire collection is currently at an early stage of design development and none of the pieces are confirmed to be produced or commercialised,” Bertelli wrote.

According to Bertelli, Prada is committed to responsible design and respecting traditional Indian crafts. The brand wishes to engage with local Indian artisans and ensure they get proper credit for their work, he said.

Prada leaves Indians upset Many in India were left upset after Prada had showcased sandals in its Spring-Summer 2026 men’s collection that looked similar to Kolhapuri chappals. The brand called them “leather sandals” in show notes without mentioning their Indian roots.

Gandhi wrote to Prada and pointed out that Kolhapuri chappals have had a GI tag since 2019. He referred to handmade sandals, holding deep cultural value in Maharashtra and supporting thousands of artisans.

Gandhi appreciated cultural exchange in fashion but criticised Prada for not crediting the original makers or working with local artisans. He urged Prada to publicly acknowledge the inspiration, consider fair partnerships and support ethical fashion.

