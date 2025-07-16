Social media calls it ‘cover-up’ as Prada sends team to India to know more about Kolhapuri chappal

A team from Prada recently visited Kolhapur. The Italian fashion brand wanted to understand the history and craftsmanship of the famous Kolhapuri chappals. They met with local artisans and shopkeepers to learn how the traditional leather slippers were made.

Advertisement

One shopkeeper shared that the Prada team had explored the biggest market in Kolhapur. They were especially interested in a leather bag used by conductors and petrol pump workers to store cash.

Also Read | Prada dragged to Bombay HC over Kohlapuri chappal row, PIL seeks apology

“They had come to see authentic leather bags and liked our Kolhapur, especially the Kapashi Kolhapuri chappal," One shopkeeper told ANI.

Another vendor mentioned that the team had come to inspect manufacturing units. They observed the technical details of how these chappals were produced.

"We offer authentic stitching and original quality Kolhapuri chappals," another vendor said.

Prada controversy Last month, Prada faced strong backlash for allegedly copying the work of Indian artisans without giving them proper credit or payment. The popular fashion brand admitted that its latest summer collection had been inspired by the famous Kolhapuri chappals.

Advertisement

However, those who raised the complaint say that Prada has still not offered a formal apology or any compensation to the affected artisans.

Earlier in July, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court. It demanded that Prada pay damages to the artisans of Maharashtra.

On July 16, the Bombay High Court dismissed the PIL. The bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne, questioned the legal right of the five advocates who had filed the case.

“You are not the owner of this Kolhapuri chappal. What is your locus, and what is the public interest? Any person aggrieved can file a suit. What is the public interest in this?” the court asked.

Advertisement

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to an ANI video of Prada’s Kolhapur visit. One of them called it a “coverup”.

“I hope they don't learn the formula, apply on their brand and earn millions. Just outsource it to them and let them earn too,” wrote another user.

Another wrote, “So social media abuse made them realise” while another remarked, “It's screaming PR.”

“All Prada chappals should have GI tag indicating this product originates from KA and MH,” came from another.