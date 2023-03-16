PRADAN, partners launch women centric campaign 'Her Healthy Farm Recipe'; aim to reach 40mn people3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST
- The campaign -Her Healthy Farm Recipe, to be launched with Partners and Coalitions to sensitize about the work undertaken by marginalized women farmers
This Women’s Day, PRADAN, Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), MetaMeta, AidEnvironment, National Coalition for Natural Farming (NCNF) and many other partners have launched a campaign to raise mass awareness on the transformative changes women are bringing in the remotest parts of India and beyond. The campaign aims to reach out to 400 plus million people, to raise awareness on women’s leadership in farming, safe food, regenerative agriculture and related issues which has an impact on people and planet.
